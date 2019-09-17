American rapper and songwriter, Kanye West has officially announced the release date for his highly-anticipated ninth studio album, Jesus Is King.

According to a photo posted on West’s website, has been scheduled to drop Sept. 27 and feature 12 songs.

The previous title for the album was Yandhi.

West also mentioned the new album during his most recent Sunday Service performance in Georgia, Atlanta.

During his appearance in Batesville, Indiana, West took the stage to confirm the project is on the way. “Jesus Is King is out September 27th, so let’s continue this…”

West can be heard saying in the video posted below, to which the crowd responded with a loud cheer.

The photo of a notebook page with handwritten 12 tracks and song titles like “God Is,” “Baptized,” “Sunday” and “Sweet Jesus.” was previously shared by his wife, Kim Kardashian.

West was in town to show support for a family band, Infinity Song and singer Victory Boyd, who are signed to Roc Nation. The artists were trying to raise money for their upcoming tour and managed to gather $3,500 USD.