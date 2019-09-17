The Kano State Fire Service on Tuesday said 11 out of the 73 distress calls it received in two weeks were false, possibly from prank callers.

The calls came from different parts of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, made this known in Kano.

According to him, we received 17 fire calls, 45 rescue calls, and 11 false alarms.

“The calls emanated from victims and witnesses of collapsed buildings, road crashes, and fire disasters, ’’ he said.

Mohammed advised residents of the state to be cautious when using electrical appliances and cautioned them to avoid storing petrol and other inflammable substances in shops and at homes.