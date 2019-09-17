Mr Adams Gwamna, the Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nasarawa State, says he will never contest any election defeat in court, adding that he will rather accept his loss with equanimity.

Gwamna, a two-term member of the state House of Assembly under the platform of PDP, stated this while fielding questions from newsmen on Tuesday, in Nasarawa.

Gwamna contested the February 23 House of Representatives election for Nasarawa/Toto Federal Constituency under the platform of APGA but lost to the APC candidate, Abdulmumini Ari.

The APGA chairman said that he would always accept the outcome of any election with equanimity because “it is not in my habit to challenge the victory of my opponent at tribunal.

“I will never take my opponent to court if I lose in any election; I contested with Rep Abdulmumini Ari and I had promised that I will not go to court if I lost.

“You can see that I have not gone to court to challenge the victory of the APC candidate.

“I play issued-based politics. Yes, I am in opposition but my opposition is issued-based. If you have done well, I will applaud you, but if you fail in your responsibilities, I will criticise you; that is my own kind of politics,” he said.

Gwamna debunked the rumours of his planned defection to APC, saying “it is a rumour. I don’t have the intention of going to APC, for now.