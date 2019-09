Nigerian singer and rapper, Ice Prince premieres a tribute song for late Jabulani Tsambo and he tagged the song “A Verse For Jabba“.

He wrote:

We remember one of our brightest stars in the music industry, the late Jabulani Tsambo who would have turned 39 today were he still with us. Although gone, HHP is not forgotten, to us he remains one of the most influential & impactful hip hop artists of his generation.