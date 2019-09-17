Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara on Tuesday forwarded four female nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), AbdulRasaq has been operating without Commissioners since his assumption of office in May 2019.

The governor’s request was contained in a message to the House which was read at plenary by the Speaker, Mr. Danladi Yakubu-Salihu.

The four nominees are-Hajia Saadat Modibo-Kawu from Ilorin South Local Government Area (LGA), Hajia Johannah Kolo from Edu LGA, Hajia Arinola Fatima-Lawal from Ilorin East LGA and Hajia Aisha Ahman-Patigi from Patigi LGA of the state.

The Speaker said the screening of the nominees would be conducted later.