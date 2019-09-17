CEO of Scene one productions and actress Funke Akindele, announced on her timeline that BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre is now a part of the hit series ”Jenifa’s Diary”.

The mum of two Shared a picture of the both of them working out at the gym, with the caption: “Say hello to George!!! #jenifasdiary cc: @tobibakre”.

Yemi Alade reacted via the comment section: “Mama of life, my friends in America were talking about Lyta as a character in your series, saying that’s how they got to know about his music! You are such a force! @funkejenifaakindele”.

Tobi Bakre reacted to the comment made by Yemi Alade by saying: “This one is loud gan!!!!”