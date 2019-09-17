By Jennifer Okundia

Your African Giant – Burna Boy, keeps making headway non stop and we are loving the feel it gives Africans wherever they are in the world.

On her Instagram live, Barbadian singer, Fenty Beauty boss, fashion designer, actress and philanthropist – Rihanna was seen vibing to Burna Boy’s ”Ye” single. She even asked that the song be turned up and then she started dancing and singing to it.

Afrobeat has become so mainstream that if you are not leaving with this train, it will leave without you anyways and you’ll be left behind.

See Twitter Reactions below.

Rihanna singing burna boy’s YE word for word is one of the best things you’ll see today . Afro beats to the world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/iGBfp5sYk3 — Mojola (@Mjayjay_) September 17, 2019

When Southafricans see rihanna vibing to Burna boy's YE😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s7clVZIQWE — John Jerome nonso (@jerome_nonso) September 17, 2019

See how Rihana is asking to hear Burna Boy’s YE badly! She went gAgA when they player the song for her ooo 🇳🇬❤️ Y’all tag Burna! pic.twitter.com/Aeq8lHgoV9 — The MISTA B O L U 🤴🏾 (@LifeOfTMB) September 17, 2019

Rihanna just requested for Burna boy – Ye to be played for her in her live video,when another song was played she said No I want Burna boy and spelt YE

She said do you know how long it took me to learn the lyrics

Man's international without switching genre fam AFRICAN GIANT !! — Avoid See Finish (@daddyfrany) September 17, 2019

Burna Boy sold out 2,000 capacity The Fillmore Silver Spring in Maryland, USA twice for two days in a row (September 15th and 16th). He received a customised alcoholic drink bottle to mark the achievement. pic.twitter.com/BNcGzd3jdN — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) September 17, 2019

”YE” was releases a year ago and it has already garnered more than 38M YouTube views.