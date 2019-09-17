Rihanna attends the “Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

By Jennifer Okundia

Your African Giant – Burna Boy, keeps making headway non stop and we are loving the feel it gives Africans wherever they are in the world.

On her Instagram live, Barbadian singer, Fenty Beauty boss, fashion designer, actress and philanthropist – Rihanna was seen vibing to Burna Boy’s ”Ye” single. She even asked that the song be turned up and then she started dancing and singing to it.

Afrobeat has become so mainstream that if you are not leaving with this train, it will leave without you anyways and you’ll be left behind.

See Twitter Reactions below.

”YE” was releases a year ago and it has already garnered more than 38M YouTube views.