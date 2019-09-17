Casualties were feared after an explosion struck an election campaign rally in Afghanistan’s eastern Parwan province on Tuesday, a local official said.

According to Mohammad Salim-Noori, the incident occurred when a sticky bomb attached to a motorcycle was detonated outside a compound where the meeting was held.

He said details about the incident would be available later.

“President Ghani and his running mate Amrullah Saleh were safe after the explosion occurred outside the compound where they held a campaign rally in provincial capital Charikar city,“ the source said.

Meanwhile, security forces had already cordoned off the area for precautionary measures. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The Taliban insurgent group fighting the government had earlier vowed to disrupt the election process.