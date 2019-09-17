Zhou Shu, former Director of Transportation Department of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for taking bribes.

According to the Intermediate People’s Court of Guyuan, Zhou took bribes 65 times with a total of over 17.2 million yuan ($2.43 million) when he was on the position.

The court said Zhou took advantage of his position and illegally accepted other people’s bribes to help them seek profits.

However, all the bribes have been seized and will be confiscated, according to the court.

The court also fined Zhou four million yuan besides the 13-year imprisonment, Xinhua reports.