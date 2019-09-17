Officers of the Cyber Crime Section at the Abuja Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have raided the den of suspected yahoo-yahoo fraudsters at House 16, Yashin Dogara News Engineering, Dawaki, Abuja.

In the same vein, arrests were carried out on September 13, at Nepa Road, Phase 4 Kubwa and at 18, Samuel Crescent, Dantata Estate Kubwa, Abuja.

The operations followed covert intelligence gathering and leads from already arrested suspects.

The suspects arrested are Iloh Joseph and Emeka Jonathan.

In the course of the operation, mobile phones, laptop computers, and a Toyota Corolla car were recovered.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed, said Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesman.