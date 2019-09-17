By Taiwo Okanlawon

Seun Onigbinde, the Co-founder of BudgIT has said his resignation as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, was not due to the social media bashing following his appointment.

Onigbinde, a staunch critic of the Buhari-led administration announced his resignation as the Technical Adviser to the Ministry of State for Budget and National Planning, following disapproval of the appointment by Nigerians on social media.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) was one of many groups that rejected the appointment of Seun Onigbinde, saying the appointment is a travesty that desecrates the characters of honour and integrity which are the hallmarks of President Muhammadu Buhari and those who are called to serve in his government.

In a tweet posted on his timeline, Seun stated that his resignation had nothing to the bashing he received after the appointment.

“Kindly note that it is not the online anger or rage that made me resign. 90% of the comments I had no chance to read. I believe an atmosphere of mutual trust is critical for whatever I dream of. God bless.”

