The organizers of Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award has honoured late Precious Owolabi, the Channels Television Corp member who was killed with a stray bullet in Abuja during the clash between the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force.

NMNA at its 13th edition event held in Lagos, presented a post-humous award of reporter of the year to Precious’ parent at the event, while a property firm, Revolution Plus, also donated a plot of land to the parent in his name.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Revolution Plus, Bamidele Onalaja, the heroic act of the young journalist who tried to carve a niche for himself as a corps member with Channels Television must not be allowed to be forgotten.

“We are giving the late Precious Owolabi, a journalist that lost his life, a full plot of land in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, to put on record his contributions to journalism during his brief spiel and to let it be known that no effort is in vain, no matter the outcome.

The company also won the award for Property Company of the year while Semiu Okanlawon, the former Special Adviser to former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, was honoured with the award for the Innovative PR/Media Relations Expert of the Year.

Other winners are TVC, Ayodele Ezekiel Ozugbakun, Babajide Kolade-otitoju, Zobi FM, Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV, Wazobia FM Kwara among others.