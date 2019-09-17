Nigeria’s President, Muhammdu Buhari has waded into the feud between the Nigerian Police Force and the Police Service Commission, PSC, over the recruitment of 10,000 personnel into the force.

Musiliu Smith, PSC,s chairman, after a meeting with Buhari said the president had waded into the matter.

Smith, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, and members of the PSC met with Buhari where Smith presented the 2018 annual report of the commission.

According to him, the lingering issue was tabled before the president and that it was being addressed.

“Yes, it was. We took the opportunity to brief Mr President and I am sure his lieutenants are taking care of it”, he added in a report by Punch.