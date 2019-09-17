Ansu Fati is set to become Barça’s youngest Champions League debutant in the club’s history.

Ansu Fati who turned 16 years and 321 days today was included in Barcelona squad to face Borrusia Dortmund on Tuesday Night.

The young lad has proved himself worthy of every opportunity he received at Barcelona.

It took him just two minutes to put his name on the scoresheet against Valencia at the weekend. He also provided assist six minutes later to put Barca in a strong position.

Fati now looks forward to a brighter side of football in the UEFA Champions League, as he was named by coach Ernesto Valverde on Barca’s list.