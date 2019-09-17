Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Tuesday urged Benue Vigilante Group not to go outside their area of engagement during operations.

Ortom disclosed this during the inauguration of 14 patrol vehicles purchased by the group in Makurdi.

He said the vigilante should always abide by the law and work in harmony with the conventional security outfits.

Ortom said that the state has resolved to eliminate kidnapping, armed robbery and assassinations for peace and development to flourish.

He further tasked the vigilante to work with traditional rulers in effectively mitigating criminality in the state.

Ortom urged other government officials to be prudent and learn from the leadership attributes of George Mbessey-led vigilante group.

The State Commander of the group, Mr George Mbessey, said the vehicles were purchased from the monthly stipends released to them by the governor during the herders crisis.

Mbessey further commended the governor for his support to the group and pledged to ensure that crime was reduced to the barest minimum.