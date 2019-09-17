A 50-year-old man, China Olum, who allegedly molested a minor by touching her indecently, was on Tuesday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Olum was arraigned on a charge of sexual assault to which he pleaded not guilty.

The chief magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Adedayo, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties each in like sum. She, however, adjourned the case until Oct. 23 for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 25, at No. 11, Olasipo St. Iju-Ishaga. He alleged that Olum had molested a nine-year girl by “fingering” her private part and touching her other body parts.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offence contravened Section 263(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes a three-year jail term for anyone who touches another person without his or her consent.