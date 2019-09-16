Nollywood actor, politician and filmmaker Yul Edochie excitedly shared on his timeline, a picture of himself and his wife May, marking their 15th wedding anniversary together.

The movie star says marriage is no joke, while also celebrating his wife’s birthday and thanking her for everything. Read his post:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my lovely wife @mayyuledochie @dkkinvestments

The most hardworking C.E.O I have ever seen.

21yrs together, 15yrs of marriage ain’t no joke.

Thank you for everything.

Wish you many more wonderful yrs filled with God’s blessings and protection.

I LOVE YOU!