The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Rivers State Sports Council (RSSC), Christopher Chioma, has attributed Team Rivers’ unimpressive performance at the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) to their late arrival.

He, however, said the most important thing now was that the state-contingent finally attended the competition to avert the fine of N10 million.

Chioma told newsmen on Sunday in Ilorin that before their arrival most of the events had already taken place.

“But the athletes competed favourably in the remaining events of the game which they met.

“Team Rivers’ late arrival to Ilorin actually affected the state adversely on the medals table, because before our arrival most of the events had already taken place.

“But be that as it may, I can say that our athletes are competing favourably in the remaining events, in spite of the fact that we came late,” Chioma said.

Chioma who was also the Festival Secretary of the State’s Sports Council, said what also worked against Team Rivers was the screening out of some of their athletes.

He used the opportunity to commend the governor of their state, Nyesom Wike, for making sure the state attended the games.