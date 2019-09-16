The police in Lagos will on Monday dock musician Dammy Krane at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court.

Dammy Krane will be arraigned on a three-count charge bothering on threat to life, defamation and conduct likely to cause breach of peace. He faces a three-year jail term if found guilty.

The police are accusing the singer of threatening staff members of betting company Merrybet Gold Limited on 25 July 2019 and also releasing a song in which he accused the firm of breach of contract.

The act is said to be in contravention of sections 301, 412 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015, reported PUNCH.

He was also accused of conspiring with others at large of conducting himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace and threat to life in contravention of Section 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

Dammy Krane was also said to have threatened public peace when he posted an audio and video message on radio in contravention of Section 168(d) of the state’s criminal law.

The charge read in part,

“That you, Johnson Hunga Oyindamola and others at large on the 29th day of July, 2019 at Cool FM in the Lagos magisterial district did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: conduct likely to cause breach of peace and threat to life and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Another charge reads

“That you, Johnson Hunga Oyindamola and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did threaten the life of the staff of Merrybet Gold Limited and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 301 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Section 301 of the state’s criminal law states that any person who, with intent to extort or gain anything from any person; accuses or threatens to accuse any person of committing any felony or misdemeanour, or of offering or making any solicitation or threat to any person as an inducement to commit or permit the commission of any felony or misdemeanour is guilty of a felony, and liable to imprisonment for three years.

The musician got into trouble after Merrybet Gold Limited wrote a petition to the police accusing the musician of threats and cyberbullying.

In a petition titled, ‘Petition against Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel aka Dammy Krane for false and libellous statement against Merrybet Gold Limited and signed by its lawyer, Nwabueze Anachebe, the betting firm said the musician perpetrated cyberbullying and criminal defamation.

The musician was said to have attended a game show sponsored by the betting company but lost.

However, Dammy Krane was said to have demanded some money for appearing on the show but the firm disagreed, insisting that the sum is only given to winners.

The embittered musician subsequently went on the radio where he accused the betting firm of owing him money and breaching a contractual agreement.

The Afropop singer is familiar with police trouble. Two years ago, he was docked in Florida, United States for credit card fraud. He walked away from the trial a free man.