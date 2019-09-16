A 15-year-old Junior High School, JHS, graduate in Ghana has committed suicide after his parents took the decision to send him to learn a skill because they can’t afford to enroll him in Senior High School, SHS.

It was reported that Isaac Arhin, popularly called Yaw, committed suicide by hanging in his room at Gomoa Asafo in the Agona East District by suicide

Narrating the story to Bryt FM, sister of Arhin revealed his late brother had an aggregate 20 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and gained admission at Kwahu Tafo in the Eastern Region.

But his auntie informed him that she is now not financially stable to enroll him in SHS so he should learn a skill. That is what triggered the depression leading to his unfortunate death

“Yaw told me he got aggregate 20 and that, he has gotten a school at Kwahu Tafo but his aunt wanted him to learn a skill instead of continuing his education because she is not financially sound to support his education.

“I told him, his mother had gone to Volta and that, he should exercise patience for her to return so we could deal with the issue, as I am also not in a position to support his education due to my poor health condition,” she told the reporter.

“He left the house about 6 am in the morning without informing me, so I called to find out where he has been after complaining earlier of being hungry. He told me he had gone to my aunt’s place at Nsuaem”.

“Unfortunately, I returned home to find out that he had locked the door to our room so I called him severally without any response. I then decided to look through the window with the help of a neighbour and unfortunately, I saw him hanged to death with a rope” Georgina Buabeng revealed.

According to Ghpage.com, the police has launched an investigation into his death.