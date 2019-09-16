Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears last week after Piers Morgan showed him the footage of his late father he had never seen before.

Ronaldo saw the film of Jose Dinis Aveiro talking of the pride he felt for his son. In the short clip, Mr Aveiro was seen talking about Ronaldo while he stood on his doorstep.

Ronaldo, crying, said: “I never saw the video. I never saw that video. Unbelievable.” Asked by Morgan what it was that made him so upset, Ronaldo replied: “To be the number one and he doesn’t see anything. He doesn’t see me receive awards.”

Morgan then adds: “He never saw how great you became”

“Never,” Ronaldo responded. “My family see, my mum, my brothers, even my old son, but my father, he didn’t see nothing, and it was… he died young.”

Watch the video as posted by Good Morning Britain(GMB):

‘He doesn’t see me receive awards.’ In an emotional interview, @Cristiano breaks down in tears over the loss of his late father and the fact that he never got to witness his son's success. Watch the full interview on @ITV on Tuesday at 9pm.@piersmorgan | #GMB pic.twitter.com/LybbJn31VR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 16, 2019

Ronaldo’s father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, died on the eve of Manchester United’s Champions League group game with Villarreal in 2005 and Ferguson allowed Ronaldo to miss the match in order to be with his dying father in a London hospital – a compassionate gesture the Portuguese superstar has always been immensely grateful for.

Under Ferguson’s guidance at Old Trafford, Ronaldo rose to become one of the world’s best players, helping Manchester United win three consecutive Premier League titles between 2007-09 and the 2008 Champions League.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Serie A side Juventus, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and has won a record-tying five Ballon d’Or awards the most for a European player. He has won 29 trophies in his career, including six league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA European Championship, and one UEFA Nations League.

*Reported by Indiatoday