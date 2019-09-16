Over the weekend, Tiwa Savage walked the runway for Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief event, alongside other models. The cause has been around for 14 years.

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes.

On her timeline she wrote:

I can’t believe it’s been 14 years of #FashionForRelief. I’m truly grateful for everyone who’s been along on this journey with me, it has been entirely special…. And I cannot wait to bring @fashion4relief home to London tomorrow night !!! 🇬🇧♥️🙏🏾 I will be live streaming the show on my YouTube channel at 9pm GMT so tune in to watch all the excitement happen live!!!! #FashionForReliefWithNaomiCampbell

See some pictures: