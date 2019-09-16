Tiwa Savage – walks for Naomi Campbell’s ‘Fashion For Relief’

Over the weekend, Tiwa Savage walked the runway for Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief event, alongside other models. The cause has been around for 14 years.

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes.

On her timeline she wrote:

I can’t believe it’s been 14 years of #FashionForRelief. I’m truly grateful for everyone who’s been along on this journey with me, it has been entirely special…. And I cannot wait to bring @fashion4relief home to London tomorrow night !!! 🇬🇧♥️🙏🏾 I will be live streaming the show on my YouTube channel at 9pm GMT so tune in to watch all the excitement happen live!!!! #FashionForReliefWithNaomiCampbell

See some pictures:

Tiwa Savage

Walking for a cause #FashionForRelief2019 thank you to the Queen @naomi for having me Omo I salute these models o, e no easy jesuuuu 🙆🏽‍♀️😝😍❤️

Beautiful night with Beautiful people 🌹#FashionForRelief2019

