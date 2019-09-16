House on the Rock pastor and televangelist Paul Adefarasin pens the most romantic message for wife and co pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin on her birthday.

The couple who are the host of The Experience (gospel concert) with churches headquartered in Lagos have been married for 24 years with 3 children.

Check the post here…

From the moment I saw you, seated regally in the eighth pew of the Church I was ministering at 26 years ago, I knew you were meant to be an essential part and the significant other in my life and my future. However, nothing could have prepared me for the incomparable, inestimable gift that you are Adeifę, my Ijebu Queen and Asaba Princess.

Thank you for being all that you are – loving, supportive wife, partner, lover and helpmeet to me, doting mother to our special children, phenomenal co-pastor to the Church family we steward; daring preacheress of the gospel of Jesus Christ and fearless warrior for the Kingdom of our Lord and Christ.

Happy HAPPY birthday to the most beautiful, most graceful and most wonderful person in the entire world, more so with each passing day.

Your best days are ahead of you Sweetheart, your tomorrows will transcend all the yesterdays you’ve ever experienced…. God’s mighty hand of grace and glory will continually rest upon you, re-fuelling and filling your years, and moments with every good thing.

I remain beholden to the great God of grace for being instrumental in bringing you joy and I eagerly look forward to enjoying many more birthdays together with you.

Live long, live strong, live forever, my darling wife. God bless you always and forever.

Love ‘Dilu.