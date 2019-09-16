Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has said that it is only compound fools and people with degree in stupidity will leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Melaye said APC would certainly be defeated in the November 2019 governorship election.

“Only compound fools and people with degree in stupidity will leave PDP for APC. APC will be defeated in Kogi state,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Melaye also likened himself to Daniel in the Bible and said he could not be stopped.

“I am Daniel, Lions can’t stop me,” he said.

Few days ago, Melaye had turned down an appointment by the Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to become its Director-General in its quest to reclaim the State in November’s governorship election.

Melaye was defeated at the Kogi PDP primary election by Musa Wada, who emerged governorship flagbearer of the party.

“Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

