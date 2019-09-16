The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Bayelsa Command, has announced the seizure of about 55,000 litres of illegally refined diesel in the state.

Ayuba Phillip, NSCDC Commandant in Bayelsa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Monday. He said that the seizure followed an intensified clampdown on oil theft and other illegal activities in the state, adding, “the command has stepped up operations in the state’

The NSCDC official, who said that corps arrested four suspected oil thieves in the course of its operations, urged the public to avail the corps vital information that would help it fight illegal oil activities and other criminalities.

“We are determined to stamp out the sabotage and vandalism of critical oil infrastructure in line with the mandate of the NSCDC. We shall not tolerate any breach on critical national assets and we are prepared to deal decisively with pipeline vandals and illegal refinery operators,” he said.

Phillip further said that oil theft was serious economic sabotage, which must be stamped out by all means. He said that frequent patrols by officers and men of the command had led to pressure on oil thieves and illegal refineries operators in the area.

“In one of our operations, a Toyota Camry loaded with waterproof bags filled with adulterated diesel was seized, the car and the products are in our custody. Officers of our command on a routine patrol operation also arrested a truckload of illegally refined diesel within the period under review,” he said.

The NSCDC commandant warned those involved in the vandalism of critical national assets to desist from such acts of economic sabotage or would be made to face the wrath of the law.