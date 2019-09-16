The body of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, who died in Singapore on Sept. 6 is expected to arrive at his rural home in Zvimba on Monday.

It had earlier been planned that the body would be taken to Zvimba on Sunday to allow the people there to bid him farewell. Family spokesperson Leo Mugabe told reporters at Mugabe’s rural homestead that the programme had changed and the body was now expected to leave Harare on Monday.

“However, we were not informed of the reasons for the postponement. The body was supposed to be here today. As you can see, thousands of people have already gathered here to bid farewell to their son. I am not sure what caused the postponement. I heard the former First Lady Grace Mugabe wanted to rest. Like any other human being she needs a rest,” he said.

Mugabe said the body might go to Zvimba by road as requested by Norton residents and people from other surrounding areas.

“We will inform those leading the proceedings on the latest development. We planned to have his body come by road to enable people from Norton and other surrounding areas to pay last respects to their former President. Some might not get transport to ferry them to Zvimba, so we are organising that the body passes through by road,” he said.

Mugabe said after the rural proceedings, the body would be taken to a mortuary on Tuesday, where it would lie in state for about 30 days while a mausoleum was being built at the National Heroes Acre.