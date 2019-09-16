Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has insisted he isn’t concerned about Liverpool’s early lead in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost ground to the leaders following a surprise 3-2 defeat at Norwich City on Saturday.

It was the second time the defending champions have dropped points this season, after drawing with Tottenham Hotspur in their second match of the current campaign.

And it saw the Reds extend their gap at the top of the table to five points after Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind against Newcastle to win their 14th consecutive league game.

However, after helping his team claim the title last season by overturning an even bigger points deficit, De Bruyne said he is not worried about the losing ground to their rivals so early in the season.

He said: “Last season we were seven points behind – it happens.

“Of course we want to win every game but it is difficult.

“You have to respect the other team and when they do well. They do well and that is it.

“It will be tough, the next seven months, like last year. It never stops. It is our job and sometimes it is hard but you have to take it on the chin.

“We lost four games out of 38 last season and that is a good record. We can still win this season with the same points at the end of this season.”