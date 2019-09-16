President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) that included former governor of the Central Bank, Professor Chukwuma Soludo and Mr. Bismarck Rewane.

According to a statement by the President’s media adviser, Femi Adesina, the EAC has Professor Doyin Salami as chairman.

Other members are Dr. Mohammed Sagagi, Vice-Chairman, Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr. Shehu Yahaya and Dr. Iyabo Masha.

Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu, an SSA to the President on development policy will serve as secretary.

The advisory council will replace the Economic Management Team (EMT) and will report directly to the President.

According to Adesina, the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.