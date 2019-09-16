Nigeria’s topmost police chief has rubbished claim that the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, FCT, is under siege.

Speculations on social media suggest that Abuja is under siege due to unverified claim of upsurge of crime rate.

Mohammed Adamu, Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, IGP, says on Monday that the FCT is secured and not under any form of siege.

This assertion comes against the backdrop of recent speculations in some sections of the media, particularly the Social Media, of an upsurge in crime rate within and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The police chief admits Nigeria has its security challenges, like every other climes, but notes that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.

He says the FCT has a robust anti-crime architecture which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes, enjoining all law-abiding citizens and visitors alike to go about their lawful endeavours without any fear or apprehension.