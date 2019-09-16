The management of Cheshire Home for the disabled and less privileged, Ibadan, Oyo State has bemoaned incessant attacks by suspected hoodlums.

An Assistant Coordinator, Cheshire Home, Ibadan, Mr Kayode Lawal who painted the negative occurrences when officials of the Nigerian Shippers Council, South-West zone, visited to make donations to the home, said four attacks were recorded in few months.

He said, “In the space of the past five months, thieves have broken into the home and assaulted residents on four occasions.”

Lawal particularly noted that the invasions and assault on residents usually occurred whenever groups and individuals visited the home to make donations.

He pointed out that the vulnerability of the home to invasions was not unconnected with the seeming isolation of the community and it being surrounded by bushes.

“We face challenge of insecurity. Hoodlums invade us. In fact, between April and May, we have had four robbery incidents. They came in to steal and also raped some of our girls.

“Our community seems isolated from other members of the public. So, some people take advantage of this to harass us at night. Anytime they see people visiting us to make donations, they gang up to hijack the gifts given to us.

“This is not fair. They should not be stealing from people like us who are disabled and less privileged,” Lawal said.

Asked what security measures had been taken to stem the tide, Lawal said the various assaults were reported to the police with request to patrol inside the home from time to time.