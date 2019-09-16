Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has approved the appointment of 180 additional aides to serve as Executive Assistants (EA) as and Senior Technical Assistant (STA).

Mr. Clement Nweke, Principal Secretary to the governor in a statement in Abakaliki, directed the appointees, which include two former members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, EBSHA, and ex-deputy speaker, Mrs. Dorothy Obasi, to report on Monday.

Some of the appointed executive assistants include Mr. Chidiebere Egwu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) southeast Zonal Youth Leader and Mr. Igberi Nweme, former Charmian of Ikwo Local Government Area among others.

The appointees into the STA position include retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Kelvin Opoke and Stephen Orogwu, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Others are Mr. Maxwell Umahi, state Vice Chairman of PDP, Mrs. Dorathy Obasi, former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Oliver Nwachukwu, a former member of the state House of assembly among others.

The new appointees into the technical assistant position include Chief John-Williams Nwode- former LGA Development Centre Coordinator, Nnannna Nwangele and Nkem Madu, prominent Youth leaders in the state among others.

Umahi had on Aug. 6, Gov. Umahi said that he will no longer appoint more aides, with the members of the state Executive Council increasing from 70 to 83.