Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), has expressed dismay over the falling standard of education in the country with a call for all hands to be on deck to improve it.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bage, the Chairman of Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, made the call when the management of National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Nasarawa branch paid him a visit on Monday.

The emir, who was represented by Madakin Lafia, Alhaji Isiaka Dauda, underscored the roles of the institute in training and retraining of teachers for the development of the country.

“I want to commend you for the visit and to urge you to continue to discharge your duties without fear or favour. The activities of your institute which involve training and retraining of teachers will go a long way in restoring the lost glory of education in the country,” he said.

Bage called on the management of the institute to work tirelessly towards tackling the challenges facing the education system in the country. He assured them of his emirate council support to enable them to carry out their activities effectively in the state.

The first-class traditional ruler enjoined his subjects and other Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliation.

Earlier, Mr. Abubakar Audu, the state Coordinator of the institute said the visit was to seek royal blessings and to intimate him on the activities of the institute in the state.

“Our mission and mandate are to train and retrain teachers in the country to ensure that quality teachers are produced,” he said.

Audu said that the institute would continue to maintain the standard to produce qualified teachers in the state and the country at large.