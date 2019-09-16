Former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Sector Reform and political analyst Dr Joe Abah has expressed his disappointment to the resignation of Seun Onigbinde, few days after he was appointed as the technical adviser to the Ministry of Budget.

Dr Joe Abah has been a strong advocate for Seun Onigbinde, who has fell under heavy criticism as fans questioned his credibility as a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Reacting to Onigbinde’s resignation, Dr Abah said he should have been prepared for the criticism, adding that he shouldn’t’ have accepted the offer if he can’t handle the pressure.

He said: ”Just heard that Seun Onigbinde has resigned. My reactions: It would have been naive not to expect criticism. Don’t take the job if you can’t handle criticism. If you decide to take the job, don’t quit. In future, be more measure, criticism is different from extremism.