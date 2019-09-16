Former Emir of Bakura in Zamfara, Alhaji Hassan Marafa has emerged the Deputy Chairman of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Marafa emerged during the party’s state congress held in Gusau on Monday.

Marafa was appointed Emir of Bakura in 2010 by former governor, Aliyu Mamuda.

He was removed by Mamuda’s successor Abdulaziz Yari, who replaced him with Alhaji Bello Sani.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha Gusau was re-elected as party chairman during the state congress, supervised by the former Niger governor, Dr Babangida Aliyu.

Alhaji Hamisu Modomawa emerged as the state Secretary of the party while the party’s former Woman Leader, Hajiya Ai Maradun was elected Vice-Chairman, Zamfara West.

Other leaders that emerged during the congress are Alhaji Sani Sada, Vice-Chairman North, Alhaji Isa Maigemu Vice-Chairman Central and Alhaji Sule Anka as Auditor.

Babangida Aliyu expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the delegates and charged members of the party to support the state executives in the discharge of their duties.

Aliyu urged them to resolve issues amicably whenever they arise.