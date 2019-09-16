Nollywood sweetheart and politician Desmond Elliot, who has starred in over two hundred films and a number of television shows and soap operas celebrates his kids Donald and Dawna as they mark their 9th birthday.

The father of four was elected as a lawmaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency, on April 11th 2015 during Nigerian General Elections.

Happy birthday to my lovelies

Elliot married his wife Victoria in 2003 and together they have 4 children.