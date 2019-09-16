Aisha Umar Ado, a daughter of a former governorship aspirant in Adamawa state, Dr. Umar Ardo, was kidnapped by gunmen in Abuja on Saturday night. But she was freed on Sunday, her father announced.

Aisha, aged 24 years and popularly called Ummi, was abducted on Saturday at about 7:45pm at Blinkers Shopping Mall, No. 46, Kwame Nkrumah Crescent in Asokoro, Abuja.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the gunmen who drove away in an ash Toyota Camry car initially parked close to the shopping mall and whisked her away at gun-point.

Aisha was coming out of the shopping mall with the provisions she just bought when the gunmen blocked her with their car, forced her in and whisked her away.

Aisha’s father, Dr. Umar Ardo, contested for the governorship of Adamawa state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011 election.

However, in a statement published Sunday night on the Facebook page of Abubakar Sadiq Ajiya, Ardo said his daughter has been freed. He did not indicate whether he paid ransom to the abductors.

“I’m glad to inform all and sundry that my daughter, Ai’sha, has been released by her abductors. I collected her somewhere around Gwarimpa where they dumped her by the roadside. She is safe and sound. I thank you and all Nigerians for the support given to me during these trying hours. I appreciate that it”, he said.