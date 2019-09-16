An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday, ordered that a 35-year-old man, Afeez Suleiman, who allegedly stole cocoa beans worth N40,000, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is charged with theft. He pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with two other persons still at large on Aug. 16 at Aba Oba Farm Settlement, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant stole the cocoa beans, property of Mr. Fadipe Omotayo.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, remanded Suleiman in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ile-Ife, pending the determination of a sister case he has in another court.

Owolawi adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for mention.

Defence Counsel, Mr. Ben Adirieje, prayed the court to admit his client bail in the most liberal terms, promising that he would not jump bail.