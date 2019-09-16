Kim Kardashian West has her lupus test results back from her doctor — and they’re a mix of good and bad news.

After undergoing blood tests that showed she may have lupus, an inflammatory autoimmune disease, the mom of four, 38, went back to the doctor on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for an ultrasound.

“Today I’m getting an ultrasound on my joints to see what’s going on,” she said. “My blood test results were so scary, but these ultrasounds will really determine what’s going on with me.”

Kardashian West, who at the time was awaiting the arrival of her fourth child via surrogate, son Psalm, now 4 months, said that she has too much going on to deal with lupus, which has no cure.

“I have a baby on the way, I have law school. You start to think about how much this could hinder your life,” she said.

But Kardashian West is relieved to get good news — after the doctor does an ultrasound on her hands, he told the fashion mogul that she does not have lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, another incurable autoimmune disorder that also causes chronic pain and inflammation.

However, she does have psoriatic arthritis, also an incurable, inflammatory condition that occurs in people like Kardashian West with psoriasis on their skin. But it is more manageable, with milder flares of joint pain, stiffness and swelling.

“I’m so relieved,” she said. “The pain is going to come and go sometimes but I can manage it and this is not going to stop me.”

Reflecting on the time spent waiting in between her bloodwork and the ultrasound, Kardashian West said that it was nerve-racking.

“My test results really did shake me up a little bit,” she said.

Kardashian West is now on medication to treat her psoriatic arthritis, she revealed on Today on Tuesday.

“I unfortunately had to be put on medication to stop the symptoms, I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so luckily right now everything is under control,” she shared.

Kardashian West told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that the uncertainty of her diagnosis was tough to handle.

“Autoimmune issues are really scary,” she said. “When you get a diagnosis, and I didn’t realize I was one of those people, but before I knew what it was, when it was really up in the air, you get in your head and you think of every worst possibility of what’s gonna happen and how you’re gonna live your life.”