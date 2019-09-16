Boko Haram terrorists did not stage any attack on University of Maiduguri on Sunday night, officials and students said.

According to them, the heavy gunshots, heard around 10.20 pm and which scared some students out of the campus, came from behind the Dalori IDP camp.

The army responded quickly.

Isa Adamu, the Chief Security Officer of the university, who spoke with an online news platform on Sunday said there was no Boko Haram attack on the campus.

‘We are currently outside with the military, the attack is behind Dalori camp’, the CSO said, stressing that it was behind the university.

‘The attack is on the hostel side…’ a fleeing student said.

A resident of the staff quarters in the campus, who only identified himself as Musa, said the attack was not inside the university.

UNIMAID was trending on Twitter on Sunday night as rumours of the attack spread like wildfire.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum later visited the campus, with additional troops to assure students there was no cause for panic.

One Twitter post said students shouted “Zulum Yazo!!!” as the governor arrived with his entourage.

The Nigerian Army has not commented on the attack rumour.