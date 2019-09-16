David Jagun, a Nigerian undergraduate of Tai Solarin University of Education(TASUED) in Ogun state has earned a flood of congratulations from fellow Nigerians on Instagram after Canadian rapper Drake answered his prayer.

Jagun, who has been tagging Drake for sometime as he posted his own version of several Drake hits, always told the superstar that all he wanted was ” to “fly at your side on a plane.”

Up till Sunday he still uploaded the usual prayer.

Then out of the woods, Drake sent a response.

“Nah @davidjagun I am flying you to a show ASAP. You are going too hard,” said Drake, who also now began to follow the young Nigerian on Instagram.

After Drake’s reply, David wrote: GOD USE DRAKE TO BLESS ME, AND AM SO HAPPY… GOD BLESS OVO SOUND RADIO ( 6 GOD”.

Since then, many Nigerians have been sending messages of congratulations to the student, who also, from his posts on Instagram, makes drums. His breakthrough is also encouraging others to reach out to the stars for help.

On his own Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/davidjagun/, the congratulatory messages came in one-liners.

samashi69 said: Grace find you bro.

iampeuofficial: 🙏🙏🙏 I tap from this blessing @champagnepapi.

theebuka1: Congratulations.

ewilz_official: Congrats bro I am so happy for you

On Instablog9ja, David’s story raked close to 200,000 views.

Swankyjerry wrote: “Speak it into the universe”,and he also got messages from some who want him to inspire them into the fashion business.

A lady by the name _vinar wrote: A closed mouth is a closed destiny!!! Talk, speak, rant, shout, cry, be in their face, just don’t close your mouth.. congrats”

Kunlereal said: “When its your time.. its your time…My people, dreams do come true…May your helper locate u this month ”

lindaclems: You people should famz American celebrities. naija celebrities won’t offer you anything they will only collect.

And one person mentioned an obstacle that may be awaiting David in taking Drake’s flight offer: visa to Canada or USA. Johnpoko asked: “Will they give him Visa????”