The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has stated unequivocally that Abuja, the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory is safe, secure and not under any form of siege.

He made the statement against the backdrop of recent kidnappings and robberies in the city.

While observing that, like other climes across the World, the country has its security challenges, Adamu however noted that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.

“Federal Capital Territory Police Command has a robust anti-crime architecture which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes’, the IGP said in a statement by spokesman, Frank Mba.

“He however enjoins all law-abiding citizens and visitors alike to go about their lawful endeavours without any fear or apprehension”, the statement added.