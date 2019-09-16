20 Ageless Nollywood Actresses

By Funmilola Olukomaiya
Born September 1961 in Lagos, Joke Silva is a renowned actress and director. She has been married for over 30 years to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs. Aunty Joke, as she is fondly called is a graduate of the University of Lagos and the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, she began her career in film in the early 1990s.
The proud mother of four is a former model, singer, Founder Oyep and UNWFP ambassador. Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995; the leading actress has appeared in 300 films. She was born on the 7th of February 1978, and there is no doubt that she effortlessly looks ageless and serves major age goals. She is married to Capt. Matthew Ekeinde.
She shot into the limelight in 1993 when she was featured in 'Fortunes', a television soap opera. The actress cum evangelist was born on 5 April 1966.
'Glamour Girls' star actress was born on the 5th of February, 1967. Gloria has celebrated over 25 years in the movie industry. She is married to renowned actor Norbert Akpojerarho Young.
Born 21 December 1977, Iyabo Ojo is not only an actress but also a director and producer who has featured in over 150 films and has produced over 14 of her own. She is a proud mum of two.
Popular Nollywood actress and former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ibinabo Fiberesima is an ex-beauty queen and movie director born on 13th, January 1970. She is married and blessed with three children.
Iretiola Doyle was born on 3 May 1967 in Ondo State. She is married to Veteran broadcaster, Patrick Doyle. She holds a Degree in Theatre Arts and in Mass Communications from the University of Jos.
Yoruba movie star, Faithia Balogun was born on the 5th of February, 1969. The Nollywood actress remains a sensation as she's known to always step out in style. She's a mum of two lovely children.
Genny as fondly called was born on 3rd May 1979. She is now a filmmaker and has struck deals with movie streaming service NETFLIX. Genevieve is also a brand ambassador for many products, including modelling for VLTN.
The 2008 Africa Movie Academy Award winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role who was born on 19 July 1971. Known for her fitness enthusiasm, she has starred in countless Nigerian movies and is never caught looking funny. She's a mum of one.
The Rivers State-born actress is a sight to behold. This gorgeous screen diva who isn't your everyday actress was born 13th of September 1974. Monalisa is a mom to a daughter and married to Victor Tonye Coker.
Nse was born 21st of October 1974 and was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 5th and 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in Reloaded and Mr. and Mrs. respectively. She's the owner of the beauty line, Eden's Theory.
Rita Dominic, is a flawless looking A-list actress who is known for her amazing dress sense. The elegant actress is a member of the Royal Nwaturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise local government area in Imo State. She was born on the 12th of July, 1975.
The mother to three handsome boys studied at the New York Film Academy and has written several screenplays such as; The figurine, Anchor baby, Fatal Imagination, Being Mrs Elliott, The First Lady, and Wives on Strike. She was born 22 April 1978.