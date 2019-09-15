Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage on Sunday gave a humorous response to the debate on social media concerning the richest between her and Star Boy, also known as Wizkid.

The argument was triggered by a twitter user, @williamserena5, after she wrote, “Wizkid and Tiwa Savage: who is richer?”

However, most of the responses tilted in favour of Wizkid, while some took it offensive by claiming it was an insult to compare their wealth.

Tiwa who seems to be in a good mood following her trip to Atlanta where she met with top American music business mogul, Puff Daddy, jokingly said she has been calling to borrow money from Wizkid.

Tiwa wrote: “Abeg o, me that have been calling to borrow money sef. Baba give me missed calls.”