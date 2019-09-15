The Federal University Kashere, Gombe State, has resolved to introduce the use of anti-plagiarism software in assessing academic publications and dissertation of students.

Prof. Alhassan Gani, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, made the disclosure in a statement signed by Mrs Janet Ezekiel, Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Gombe on Sunday.

According to him, the software will help to address plagiarism in the institution.

“The use of the anti-plagiarism software became necessary to maintain the academic standard and encouraging self-esteem in accordance with the university’s mission of excellence in teaching and research.

“The recent Campus-Wide Seminar will also help in addressing some problems that reduce the quality of publications, which usually must pass through scrutiny and set standards that require critical thinking and reflections,” the vice-chancellor said