Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Of course, no royal birthday is complete without a social media tribute, especially from wife Meghan Markle.

Markle shared a sweet tribute to Harry on their joint Instagram page @sussexroyal in honour of his big day.

“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!”

As a special treat to royal fans, Meghan shared nine pictures of Harry, covering the last 35 years. Included in the montage is a previously-unseen photo from their 4-month-old son Archie‘s christening day.

It shows a doting Harry crouching down to look at his son, who is on mom Meghan’s lap, during the special celebration back in the summer.