Paul Iyoghojie

The management of the Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank in Lagos has dragged a police officer, Inspector Gideon wakili, before a Lagos Magistrate court for allegedly using credit card to fraudulently withdraw the sum of N10,486,784.00 from its account without authority and converted the money to his use.

A police source alleged that the arrest of the accused was ordered by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos. AIG Lawal Shehu following a petition by management of the bank.

The accused who was serving with the Borno Estate Police Command was charged before the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court on a one count charge of Felony of unit Stealing.

Police counsel, Inspector Francis Igbinosa told the court in charge No. U/58/2019 that the accused committed the offence between 17 December, 2018 and 17 may, 2019 at the Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank in Lagos.

Igbinosa informed the court that the accused used his position as a customer of the bank to use his credit card with No 5061600100041028449 to fraudulently withdraw the sum of N10, 486, 784 from the account of the Police Microfinance Bank, knowing full well that the money belonged to the Bank.

He said the offence the accused committed was punishable under section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charge and Magistrate M.A Agbaje granted him bail in the sum of N2M with two sureties in the like sum.

Agbaje adjourned the case till 11 September, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at Ikoyi prison till he prefected the bail conditions.