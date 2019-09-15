Nigeria’s former finance minister is under fire for announcing the death of her 91 year-old father Professor Chukwuka Okonjo, who was the traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku, in Delta state.

Ngozi is accused of violating the tradition by not just announcing the death, but also naming a successor. According to reports, she needed the approval of the Umu Obi Royal Family to do so.

In a press statement, lawyer Mr. Patrick Okonjo, accused the former minister of usurping the functions of the Royal Family and men who should traditionally announce the death of the traditional ruler as well as his successor, asking the public to discountenance her announcement.

Patrick Okonjo even alleged that Professor Chukwuka Okonjo was a a mere regent, not the king of Ogwashi-Uku and that his son, Chude Okonjo can therefore not step into the throne.

“Succession to the traditional stool of Ogwashi-Uku is strictly by PRIMOGENITURE. Prof. Okonjo was never in the line of succession and therefore only served as a REGENT. His 3rd son, Chude, consequently can never be Obi.

“The Obiship of Ogwashi-Uku does not go to the highest bidder, it is rooted in an ancient custom and tradition which is inviolable. Prof. Okonjo, in effect, usurped the throne. These issues form the bedrock of Suit No: A/159/2019, Prince Patrick Okonjo v. Prince Nathan Okonjo & 8 Ors, now before the High Court of Justice, Asaba”. Patrick Okonjo said in the statement.

Read Patrick Okonjo’s full statement

“We observe, with sadness and pity, the despicable ploy by a renegade faction of the Umu Obi Obahai royal family of Ogwashi-Uku, to desecrate the Ogwashi-Uku traditional institution, following the passing away of Prof. Ben Chukwuka Okonjo”.

“In furtherance of this devious plan, one Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has purported to announce the transition of an Obi of Ogwashi-Uku and proclaimed the ascension to the same throne by her brother, Ifechukwude Okonjo (Chude)”.

“I wish to point out for the information of the general public, particularly Ogwashians, as follows”:

*It is sacrilegious of Ogwashi-Uku custom and tradition for a Princess to announce the transition of the monarch or proclaim another. It is a purely traditional function.

*Prof. Okonjo was never an Obi of Ogwashi-Uku under our tradition but a mere Regent. Accordingly, his first child cannot be Obi, as deceitfully inferred by Ngozi.

* Succession to the traditional stool of Ogwashi-Uku is strictly by PRIMOGENITURE. Prof. Okonjo was never in the line of succession and therefore only served as a REGENT. His 3rd son, Chude, consequently can never be Obi.

*The Obiship of Ogwashi-Uku does not go to the highest bidder, it is rooted in an ancient custom and tradition which is inviolable. Prof. Okonjo, in effect, usurped the throne. These issues form the bedrock of Suit No: A/159/2019, Prince Patrick Okonjo v. Prince Nathan Okonjo & 8 Ors, now before the High Court of Justice, Asaba.

“Accordingly, I enjoin the peace loving people of Ogwashi-Uku not to be perturbed, but to discountenance and pay no heed to the statement made by Ngozi, or for that matter, the charade we have witnessed in Ogwashi-Uku in the past few days.”