By Paul Iyoghojie

The management of Park Way Microfinance Bank located on Lagos Island has dragged two customers to court for failing to pay back the sum of 2.4m loan they secured from the bank and forgery.

The accused, Nnamdi Chukwudi, a resident of Ikorodu, Lagos from Enugu State and Sylvester Omenike, from Ewohimi, Esan south, East Local Government Area of Edo were charged before the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court on three counts bothering on stealing and forgery.

Police counsel, Reuben Solomon, told the court in charge No H/41/2019 that the accused committed the offence between 14 and 17 May, 2019 at Parkway Microfinance Bank in Lagos.

Solomon informed the court that the accused forged the appointed letter of Nestle Nigeria and Bank statements of Access and First banks to secure credit facility of N1.2m each from the bank with the agreement to repay the loan within one year.

He said that after the accused persons obtained the loan, they disappeared without repaying it.

Solomon said that nemesis, however, caught up with the accused when management of the bank reported the matter to the police at lion Building Division who tracked the accused person and arrested them at their hideout at Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said that during investigation, the police discovered that the accused used forged documents to secure the loan and escaped thinking that the bank would not be able to trace them.

Solomon said that the offences committed were punishable under law 411, 368 and 287 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and Magistrate, A.M Davies granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in the like sum.

Davies adjourned the case till 10 September, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi prison, Lagos till they perfected the bail conditions.