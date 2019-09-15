The Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has picked the medical bill for the stabbed Buhari supporter in his home state of Delta.
He also assured that justice will be served to the victim of the broken bottle attack, Mr. Elvis Omoiro, who was stabbed over a political disagreement in Effurun, Uvwie council area of Delta State.
Keyamo, who is a native of the area, also disclosed that he has reached out to the police in the area to ensure the attacker is fished out.
He revealed this via his Twitter handle on Saturday night.
I have already taken up this matter. I sent one of my SA’s to the hospital & asked them to send me all the medical bills. I also spoke with the victim & assured him of justice. I then contacted the DCO of Ekpan Police Station to ensure the culprit is arrested and brought to book https://t.co/EUeMqZ28EQ
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 14, 2019
Omoiro was reportedly stabbed on various parts of his body by his neighbour, Best Uduophori, for allegedly celebrating the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
Uduophori, who is alleged to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a bar owner around Okoloba area of the city, is at large.
