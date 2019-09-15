Iran dismissed as “pointless” U.S. claims that Tehran was behind drone attacks which hit two of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil installations on Saturday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

“Such useless accusations… are meaningless and not comprehensible and are pointless,” said Abbas Mousavi.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday blamed Iran for the attacks which were claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, saying that “Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”

For those contemplating retaliation on Iran over the Saudi attack, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Sunday that U.S. bases and aircraft carriers were within range of Iranian missiles.

“Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2,000 kilometres around Iran are within the range of our missiles,” said the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also quoted him saying that “Iran has always been ready for a “full-fledged” war.”